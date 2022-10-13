Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $30.46

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $28.67. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 9,076 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.