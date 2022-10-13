Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.
Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
