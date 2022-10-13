Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

