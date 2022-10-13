Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Director Buys C$776,431.20 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$776,431.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,808,367.76.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
