Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Director Buys C$776,431.20 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$776,431.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,808,367.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

