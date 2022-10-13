TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.04 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

