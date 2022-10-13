Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) PT Lowered to 185.00 at UBS Group

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tryg A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tryg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.67.

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

