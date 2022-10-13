Truist Financial Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,733. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $73.03 and a one year high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

