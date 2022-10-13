TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,296. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 458.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 419,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

