TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,296. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 458.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 419,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

