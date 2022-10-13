TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

