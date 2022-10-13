TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.31 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.31 billion and approximately $445.18 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007413 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002567 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,320,237,990 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON (TRX) is a cryptocurrency . TRON has a current supply of 92,322,566,791.23578 with 92,322,555,619.41982 in circulation. The last known price of TRON is 0.06173722 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 689 active market(s) with $490,514,050.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

