TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.81.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.