Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.20

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 347230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.81).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.76 million and a P/E ratio of 572.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.59.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.