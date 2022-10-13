Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.52.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $12,527,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

