TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 77,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 4,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

