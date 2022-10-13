TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.49.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,105,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

