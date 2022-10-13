TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 9,441,068 shares of company stock worth $554,035,537 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OXY traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122,844. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

