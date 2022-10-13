TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,358 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,978,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $215.24. 6,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile



United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

