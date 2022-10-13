TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 8,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,325. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

