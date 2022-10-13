TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALB traded up $5.68 on Thursday, reaching $257.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.11. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

