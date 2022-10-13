TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,846,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,738,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.