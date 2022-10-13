TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 19,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

