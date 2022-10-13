TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 41,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 518.63 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

