TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $32,561,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

