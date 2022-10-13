Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 151,777 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.