Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $224.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

