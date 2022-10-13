Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,592,000 after buying an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

