Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $142.29 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,081 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

