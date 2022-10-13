Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

