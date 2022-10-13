TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.93. Approximately 30,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 105,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

