TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

TransGlobe Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.50.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 44.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.