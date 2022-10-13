TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $513.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.