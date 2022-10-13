Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.25

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.25 and traded as low as C$16.18. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 109,094 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.17.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.