Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 14,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $533.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Transcat by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

