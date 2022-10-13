Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.88.

TT stock opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Trane Technologies by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 836,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

