Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.