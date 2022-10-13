TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON opened at $1.74 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,665 shares of company stock valued at $101,779. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

