TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON opened at $1.74 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,665 shares of company stock valued at $101,779. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

