TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,788. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.