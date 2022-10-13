TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.32. 33,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

