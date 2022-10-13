TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 248,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,728,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

