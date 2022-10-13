TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

