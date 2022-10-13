TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.44. 236,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,608. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

