TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,915. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

