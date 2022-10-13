TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 710,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

