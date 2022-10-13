TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,415. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

