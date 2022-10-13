TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 137,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,716. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

