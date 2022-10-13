Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

