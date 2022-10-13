Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $581,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,394,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,536. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

