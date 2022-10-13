Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

CAT traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

