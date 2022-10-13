Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $376,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMEE stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $53.33.

