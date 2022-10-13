Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,598. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

