Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,846,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.17. 19,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,477. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.